Join the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Feb. 7, for the 74th Annual Installation and Awards Gala, presented by Mutual of Omaha, at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel, 1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd.,

The event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the awards program at 8 p.m. The cost is $75 per person.  Visit kirkwooddesperes.com to register.

This year’s award recipients are:

Businesspersons of the Year Award

The Miller Group 

Chamber Legacy Award

Jim Wright, former president/CEO of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce

Citizen Of The Year Award

Paul Ward, former Kirkwood City Council member

Commitment To Community Award 

Peggy Schneider, Sam’s Club Crestwood

Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Stream, Streams Tax Service

Volunteer Of The Year Award

Kirk Faubel, Country Financial

 