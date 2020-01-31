Join the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Feb. 7, for the 74th Annual Installation and Awards Gala, presented by Mutual of Omaha, at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac Hotel, 1335 S. Lindbergh Blvd.,
The event begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the awards program at 8 p.m. The cost is $75 per person. Visit kirkwooddesperes.com to register.
This year’s award recipients are:
Businesspersons of the Year Award
The Miller Group
Chamber Legacy Award
Jim Wright, former president/CEO of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Of The Year Award
Paul Ward, former Kirkwood City Council member
Commitment To Community Award
Peggy Schneider, Sam’s Club Crestwood
Lifetime Achievement Award
Don Stream, Streams Tax Service
Volunteer Of The Year Award
Kirk Faubel, Country Financial