The cities of Kirkwood and Des Peres have entered into a five-year dispatching partnership in which all emergency 911 calls originating within Des Peres will be handled by Kirkwood, including police, fire and emergency medical services.
The agreement was formalized by both cities in early January, with an official starting date of April 1 following months of careful planning to ensure a seamless transition.
Kirkwood operates a joint dispatching operation as an extension of its police and fire departments in which the cities of Glendale and Warson Woods are currently members. Des Peres has contracted with Kirkwood for fire and EMS dispatching services since 2016 and will now expand that arrangement to include calls for police service.
The decision for Des Peres to outsource emergency dispatching to Kirkwood using a consolidated format was motivated almost entirely by cost.
Stand-alone dispatching centers are becoming rare in the St. Louis region given the exorbitant costs associated with maintaining the technology and infrastructure, training employees on new equipment and meeting accreditation standards, according to the city of Kirkwood.