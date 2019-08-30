• The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will host a First Friday Coffee on Sept. 6, 7:30 to 9 a.m., at the Contemporary Art Gallery at St. Louis Community College at Meramec, 11333 Big Bend Road. Enjoy breakfast and networking at the gallery. Free. Visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com for more information or to RSVP.
• The chamber’s monthly General Membership Luncheon will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at the Greenbriar Hills Country Club, 12665 Big Bend Road. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m., the program begins at noon. Cost is $25 for chamber members who RSVP, $30 for non-members and walk-ins. Greenbriar has a no denim policy. For more information or to make a reservation, visit ww.kirkwooddesperes.com or call the chamber at 314-821-4161.
• The chamber’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Empowerment Group will meet on Thursday, Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at BRAVO! Cuciana Italiana, 15 West County Center-Restaurant Village. All female chamber members are invited to attend this networking and educational group. Cost for lunch is $10. RSVP at www.kirkwooddesperes.com.
• The September Chamber After Hours Experience will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 5 to 7 p.m., at Sammy Soap, 123 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood. The After Hours Experience is a great networking opportunity for business owners. Visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com for more information or to RSVP.