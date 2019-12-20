The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber is seeking nominations for the Annual Installation & Awards Gala on Feb. 7, 2020.
The Businessperson(s) of the Year Award is presented to an individual who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in his or her business or profession, and who provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community throughout 2019.
The Citizen of the Year Award is presented to an individual who possesses outstanding leadership qualities, is a role model to the citizens of his/her community, has an outstanding record of community service during 2019, and is recognized for volunteer deeds, rather than for accomplishments for which she or he has been compensated.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to someone with a long history of involvement in the community, proven leadership and has had a significant impact on a large number of individuals and/or organizations.
Nominees must live in Des Peres, Glendale, Kirkwood, Oakland or Warson Woods, or be a current member of the chamber and in good standing.
Nominees should be submitted confidentially, without advance publicity or petitions. Those holding a city, state or federal office cannot be considered for an award.
To nominate an individual, visit: survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egq8cvhak2xszjp4/_tmp/questions