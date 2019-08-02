• The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a “General Membership Luncheon” event on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at Aberdeen Heights, 575 Couch Ave. in Kirkwood. The luncheon is sponsored by Dave’s Carpet & Window Cleaning. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m., the program begins at noon. Cost is $25 for chamber members who RSVP, $30 for non-members and walk-ins. Visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com for more information or to RSVP.
• The chamber’s Women’s Entrepreneurial Empowerment Group” meets Thursday, Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at BRAVO! Cucina Italiana, 15 West County Center Drive-Restaurant Village. All female chamber members are invited to attend this networking and educational group. Cost for lunch is $10. RSVP for the event at www.kirkwooddesperes.com.
• The August “Chamber After Hours Experience” will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 5 to 7 p.m., at Grand Rental Station, 570 Rudder Road in Fenton. This After Hours Experience is a great networking opportunity for business owners. Appetizers and beverages will be served. Visit www.kirkwooddesperes.com for more information or to RSVP.