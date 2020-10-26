The Kirkwood City Council quashed a proposal for a five-story development in downtown Kirkwood by voting no on a required zoning code amendment at its meeting on Oct. 15.
The amendment, which was unanimously denied, would have added assisted living as a permitted special-use business type in a B-2 general business district. The amendment was required to consider a mixed-use assisted and independent senior living facility proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road by petitioner Opus Development.
“This is not what I see for use in a B-2 district,” Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said, explaining his vote. “I see vibrance and vitality in a B-2 area. I just don’t see assisted living as a special-use category as something that’s good for Kirkwood.”
Council Member Mark Zimmer agreed, saying he had few problems with the development itself, but questioned the fit of an assisted living facility in downtown Kirkwood.
The proposed luxury development, dubbed “Allegro Kirkwood,” would have included 66 independent living units and 56 assisted living units, including a mix of sizes from studio to two-bedroom.
New Construction
Also during the Oct. 15 meeting, the council held a public hearing for a proposed apartment building at combined lots 134 and 148 W. Madison Ave. Plans call for an approximately 51-foot structure with 12 units of living space and a 24-car private garage below.
The project would be the third of three apartment buildings on Madison by Savoy Properties — the first two are “The Madison” at 110 W. Madison Ave., and “The Barclay” at the corner of Clay and Madison avenues. The Barclay is currently under construction.
Tyler Stephens, representing Savoy, said all three buildings are similar in size and share elements, but each have their own style.
“It’s the type of project people want. “It’s a smaller-scale, close-to-the-street development where it feels like an extension of a home,” said Stephens. “We hope you agree that this will be a good thing for the city of Kirkwood.”
Stephens met some resistance from Council Member Maggie Duwe, who said she agrees the project fits with the neighborhood and allows more people to live downtown, but questions the project’s request for a height extension.
“Forty feet is code and you want nearly 11 feet more. We can be flexible with the zoning code, but to a limit,” she said. “If we don’t abide by the code we wrote, I start to wonder why we have a code. I get that it’s a sister building and we might be stuck with what it is, but we need to start reigning in on this height. I’m not really willing to discard our height restrictions over and over.”
A vote for the site plan will be held at the Nov. 19 Kirkwood City Council meeting, beginning at 7 p.m.