The Kirkwood City Council on Aug. 1 killed a bill that would have set up a bond issue election for the Nov. 5 ballot.
Mayor Tim Griffin announced at the beginning of the meeting that there was too little time before the November election to organize a bond issue proposition and campaign. Further, the bond issue should be dedicated entirely to street repairs, rather than combine street repairs with restoration of the city’s train station, he said.
“A few weeks ago, we had a discussion at a work session on the potential for a general obligation bond. We talked about the streets and train station,” Griffin said.
The measure was tentatively inserted on the council’s Aug. 1 agenda, since time constraints would have required final passage no later than Aug. 15.
That was “just way too soon to put something together on a bond issue,” said Griffin. “And secondly, if we do anything regarding this, it has to be totally committed to streets, because that’s where the greatest need is.”
The issue likely will be raised again later in the year, probably to be aimed for the April 7, 2020 election date, Griffin said.
The amount sought in the bond issue “probably will be of somewhat greater magnitude” than the $12 million originally contemplated, Griffin said.