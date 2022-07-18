The Kirkwood City Council recently presented the Urban Forestry Commission Advocate of the Year Award to Kirkwood residents Kathy and Paul Paulsen. The couple are the chief organizers of the 50 Trees Program in Kirkwood, which was started in 2010 as a way to honor the 50th Greentree Festival. The program formed with the goal of planting one tree for every year of the festival. Since it’s inception, the Paulsens have organized dozens of volunteers to plant 60 to 80 trees every fall. This year, the organization is set to reach a milestone of 1,000 tree plantings. The organization also has a team of volunteers to water, prune and mulch the trees. Pictured from left are: Paul Paulsen, Kathy Paulsen, Kirkwood Assistant Chief Administrative Officer David Weidler and Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin.