Voters have returned Mark Zimmer, Nancy Luetzow and Wallace Ward to the Kirkwood City Council, according to the unofficial results of the April 5 municipal election.
In an unusual race, all four candidates have served prior terms on the council. Three, four-year terms were up for grabs this election, the turnout of which was championed by incumbent Zimmer with 4,069 votes — 27.5% of all votes cast. Also earning seats on the council were former council member Luetzow with 3,996 votes (27.01%) and incumbent Wallace Ward with 3,881 votes or 26.23%. Paul Ward came up short, but managed 2,849 votes or 19.26%.
Mark Zimmer
Incumbent Zimmer has served one previous full term and an additional unexpired term on the Kirkwood City Council. Zimmer is a senior contracts manager for Express Scripts and has lived in Kirkwood for 30 years.
He has over three decades of business and management experience, has volunteered for the Kirkwood School District and is a current volunteer at Concordia Lutheran Church. He formerly served as the vice chair of the Kirkwood Citizen Finance Committee.
Zimmer said his priorities are representing all citizens, maintaining fiscal responsibility and stability for the city of Kirkwood, supporting excellent city services and keeping the council honest, efficient and transparent.
“Thank you to the people of Kirkwood for reelecting me as your council member,” said Zimmer. “I am truly humbled and thankful to know such wonderful people who care so much about our city. You all have touched my heart. Thank you!”
Nancy Luetzow
Luetzow is a former member of the Kirkwood City Council, having served from 2012 to 2020, serving as deputy mayor for the last two of those years. She has been on the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission since last year and formerly served on the Kirkwood Planning and Zoning Commission from 2009 to 2012.
Luetzow, who has lived in Kirkwood for 30 years, is retired. She is a member and former co-chair of 50 Trees and a board member of the Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.
Luetzow said she looks forward to helping shepherd the realization of three major projects she helped initiate during her time on the council — the Historic Kirkwood Train Station renovation, the Kirkwood Community Center “refreshment” project and implementation of the Bike/Walk Master Plan. Her main platforms include the prudent investment of tax dollars, public safety and infrastructure, protecting neighborhoods and historic buildings, supporting local businesses and supporting citizen involvement in city matters.
“As a former council member and deputy mayor, I believe the institutional knowledge, experience and leadership skills gained during my past service on council remain a current and valuable asset to the Kirkwood community,” said Luetzow. “I still have much to offer the citizens in terms of time and willingness to delve into the many complicated matters involved in running a full-service municipality of nearly 30,000 residents.”
Wallace Ward
Incumbent Wallace Ward has served one term on city council. Presently retired, he boasts a lengthy history of public service including a decade on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education and service on the Park Board, Budget and Finance Committee, and the Kirkwood Arts Foundation. He has also served on the boards of the Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise Foundation and Stages St. Louis.
His priorities for his term are street repair and maintenance, water systems repair/replacement, commercial revenue enhancement and employee recruitment and retention.
“I come from a family with a history of community involvement and service,” he said. “I have long felt that giving voice to the concerns of our residents is the best way to improve the quality of life for all of us.”