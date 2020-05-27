The Kirkwood City Council voted last week to waive the application procedure for temporary outdoor promotional variances and allow businesses to operate with outdoor seating and merchandise sales on private property including sidewalks and parking lots.
Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin said at the regular council meeting on May 21 that the idea was a result of a brainstorming session from the newly formed Economic Recovery Group, designed to help the Kirkwood economy survive upsets from COVID-19. Simplifying the application process, he said, will help businesses cope with social distancing measures by allowing them to expand outdoors.
Griffin said the normal process for the outdoor promotional variance would have businesses appeal before the council. With the new vote passed, businesses now must only receive permission from Kirkwood Chief Administrative Officer Russell Hawes. Griffin added that the council has the ability to revoke permission if businesses do not follow proper etiquette such as keeping outdoor spaces clean, and that the council may decide to resume the standard procedure in the future.
“The idea is to streamline the process and let staff make decisions on granting these permissions,” said Griffin. “I think it’s a really good thing to do that will help our businesses as we recover.”
Council member Nancy Luetzow added that many people have approached her about opening public streets to pedestrians during certain hours even before COVID-19. She praised the Economic Recovery Group for its idea.
Also during the May 21 meeting, the council agreed to send a letter to County Executive Sam Page requesting an equitable share of the $175 million granted to St. Louis as part of the CARES Act, which provides direct assistance to cities devastated by the global coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved the purchase of a Motorola backup transmitted for the Kirkwood Police Department in the amount of $7271.50, as well as a $15,000 partial payment for body cameras for officers.
The council accepted several bids for street construction — $61,453.86 for emulsified maltine-based rejuvenator, $375,370.50 for asphaltic overlays and $15,225 for ultrathin asphaltic bonding services.
The next Kirkwood City Council meeting will be held on June 4 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be live-streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.