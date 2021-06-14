There’s a lovely stretch of homes, condos and apartments along Ballas Road, just north of Dougherty Ferry Road.
Drive along there and you’ll see for yourself — flowers, neatly trimmed lawns and ornamental trees. In other words, a beautiful Kirkwood neighborhood. But there’s a villain loose here. It’s called Harmony Homes — a misnomer, if there ever was one. These strangers to the neighborhood, with no experience in this business, want to stick some buildings on an undeveloped lot to house seniors — right in the middle of these residences.
Harmony will have you — those who sit on the Kirkwood City Council — believe it’s necessary. Not true. I’m not against seniors. In fact, I’m one of them. But seniors have an abundance of options in this part of the county. They don’t need another facility, especially not one that could be tagged with “greed, not need.”
If you’re on the city council, just do one thing: Say “no” to Harmony Homes and its request for a special-use permit. We live here. They don’t.
Gerry Mandel
Kirkwood