I live in the north Kirkwood area near Keysor Elementary School. Many of the corners on the local sidewalks are currently being replaced. I believe this is progress, but would now like to see the rest of the sidewalks in Kirkwood be repaired or replaced if needed.
There are some sidewalks that are extremely uneven, making them tripping hazards. In addition, there is no uniformity to sidewalk availability. For example, on North Clay just south of Wilson, there is no sidewalk until you get south of Hyacinth Court. Then, after two or three houses with sidewalks, there are suddenly two or three houses without any sidewalk. Proceeding south, the sidewalk starts again a few houses down. It simply doesn’t make any sense.
I remember listening to the Kirkwood City Council candidate forum a few months ago and a number of the candidates made similar observations and comments about the sidewalks. I know Liz Gibbons specifically talked about this because she said she is a walker.
Since the COVID crisis I have seen many more people and families walking around our neighborhood. This is one of the few good things to have come out of the virus crisis. The trouble is that even walking in my part of north Kirkwood is hazardous. City Council, let’s put our money where our mouth is and fix this problem.
Jack Cancila
Kirkwood