The city of Kirkwood held a hearing for its annual property tax rates at its regular city council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Residential assessments decreased by half a percent, and the new proposed residential rate is 48.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. The new rate would cost $275.88 for a home valued at $300,000.The city’s property tax levy historically averages 7% of total residential tax bills.
The personal property tax rate is proposed at 72 cents per $100.
Commercial assessments decreased by .2%, and the new commercial property tax rate is proposed at 59.7 cents per $100.
The city levies property taxes for the police and fire pension, parks and general government services that include public safety. Jennifer Forgy, the city’s assistant director of finance, reminded the council that 2022 is not a reassessment year.
For the Special Business District, commercial property assessments decreased 4% with a proposed rate of 38.7 cents per $100 of assessed value. Commercial property owners in the Special Business District support marketing and public area improvement initiatives within the Downtown Kirkwood area, including the facade improvement program, the summer concert series at Station Plaza, special events, administration of the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market and advertising.
The council also held a hearing for new tax rates for the Kirkwood Public Library district. According to Forgy, residential assessments decreased 1% and commercial decreased 4%.
The proposed residential rate for the library district is 22.7 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the new commercial rate is proposed at 28.6 cents per $100. The personal property tax rate was proposed at 35.5 cents per $100.
Historically, the Kirkwood Public Library property tax levy totals 4% of a resident’s total tax bill. The levy funds the operation of the Kirkwood Public Library.
The Kirkwood City Council will hold a second reading and vote to finalize the new tax rates at its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Parks Department Receives More Funding
Also at the Sept. 1 meeting, the council voted to reverse a voluntary reduction in the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation property tax rate.
Assistant Director of Finance Forgy said taxing authorities are authorized to adjust taxes to voter-approved levels in even years only. The Parks and Recreation property tax was below the 20 cents per $100 of assessed value approved by voters.
Forgy said the park board recognized that expenditures were outpacing revenue. The reduction reversal takes the park tax rate from 10 cents to 12.4 cents for residents. The new rate adds about $4.50 to a tax bill for a home appraised at $100,000, and is predicted to add about $364,000 annually to the parks and recreation budget.
Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department Director Kyle Henke added his support at the meeting.
“With the voluntary reduction taking place in 1998, this level of funding has supported the department for 24 years,” he said. “However, upward financial pressure on operational expenditures are expected to exceed available revenues as the amount of resources to maintain additional facilities and responsibilities have increased substantially over the past 24 years.”
Henke named several parks and public areas the parks department has become responsible for in the past two and a half decades. The list includes Quinette Cemetery, Fireman’s Park, Walker Park, Monfort Park and Avery Park.
“All of these additions require capital and ongoing maintenance the park fund has been required to absorb. The park board supports this,” he said.