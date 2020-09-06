The Kirkwood Council held a hearing at its regular meeting on Sept. 3 for a site plan review and zoning code text amendment for a proposed Commerce Bank property at 300 N. Kirkwood Road, which would be assigned a new address of 350 N. Kirkwood Road.
The approximately 7-acre lot would house a one-story Commerce Bank structure with a 22-foot maximum height. The site plan includes 25 parking spaces constructed with permeable asphalt, three “advanced” ATMs with video teller interface and a 6-foot tall sight-proof fence separating it from residential areas. On the southern side of the lot, a main entrance on Kirkwood Road and a plaza area are designed to connect to a possible future development.
Plans call for the removal of a tree at the northwest corner of the property. Council-member Liz Gibbons addressed these plans with representatives from Commerce Bank, requesting they consider working around the tree.
“We have a great organization, 50 Trees, which is all voluntary and all funded by individuals,” she said. “There’s a tree they want to save on the new corner. A couple years ago, there were utility boxes put there. Last year it was light poles. That tree survived all of those things. I think we should save that tree.”
Several other council members — including Bob Sears, Maggie Duwe and Mark Zimmer — said they had either volunteered for or were current members of 50 Trees, a volunteer organization which has planted nearly 700 trees in Kirkwood since its founding.
Chris Mrozewski of Commerce Bank said that his team had looked into moving the tree, but determined its very long tap root makes it impossible. He pointed out that, despite plans calling for removing the tree, they also call for the planting of 25-30 additional trees on the property.
Continuing on an environmental vein, Duwe suggested that 25 parking spaces — largely in excess of the city’s required 15 spaces for this sort of development — were unnecessary, and that Commerce Bank should consider using a few of the spaces for pollinator gardens.
The zoning code text amendment would call for a paragraph to be added to Section A 510.8(2), which requires that structures located on certain streets in downtown Kirkwood have a minimum frontage occupation requirement of 75%. The extra paragraph clarifies that, with respect to corner lots only, the minimum frontage requirement does not apply to both streets. Should one street of the intersection be designated an “A Street,” or a street that requires more architectural focus from the city, only the A Street would apply to the frontage requirement. Should both streets of the intersection be designated “B Streets,” or streets intended for thoroughfares, only one of the two will be held to the requirement.
The first reading of the bill for the zoning code amendment will be on the agenda for the council’s next regular meeting on Sept. 17. The site plan resolution will not be voted on until the bill passes.
The council also entertained a hearing for a special use permit for River North Strength, currently located at 10505 Big Bend Blvd. The fitness facility, which currently operates a personal training business out of Suite A, has requested to expand into Suite B. The permit does not involve any sitework, as the structure and parking spaces are already on site.
The first reading for the special use permit will also be held Sept. 17.
New City Tax Rates
Also on Sept. 3, the council held a first reading to establish tax rates for the City of Kirkwood. Director of Finance Sandy Stephens reminded the council that 2020 is not a property valuation year for St. Louis County.
According to Stephens, the residential proposed rate is 49.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. The personal property proposed rate is 63.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. The special business district assessment increased less than half a percent; the proposed rate is 38.1 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the previous year.
The council also held a first reading to establish tax rates for the Kirkwood Municipal Library. Stephens clarified that the library has a different tax rate than the city because it has different taxing boundaries.
The residential proposed rate is 24.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. The commercial proposed rate is 28.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the personal prop tax rate is 35.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The library uses this funding to not only service the debt on recent renovations made but also for its public programs.
A first reading was also held for the reversal of a voluntary reduction in general government services property tax rates to the voter-approved level. In 2008, after Kirkwood voters approved the property tax rate, the city chose to take a voluntary reduction.
“Now that the city general fund is experiencing some declining revenue streams, we felt it is prudent that the city reverse the voluntary reduction to help mitigate the effect,” said Stephens. “The reversal will add approximately $359,160 annually to the general fund that is desperately needed.”
Taxing authorities are authorized to adjust taxes to voter-approved values in even numbered years only. Should the resolution not survive its second reading, the next opportunity for the city to enact the reversal would be 2022.
All tax-related proposals will receive second readings at the next Kirkwood City Council meeting on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.