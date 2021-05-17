The Kirkwood City Council on May 6 gave preliminary approval to change the hours residents are permitted to carry out noisy construction or repair work on weekends.
Current hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The amendment changes the hours on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The discussion was triggered by a request from a resident. The council voted 5-2 in favor of the change, with Councilmen Wallace Ward and Bob Sears voting against it.
Ward argued that the amendment doesn’t go far enough to protect residents in areas with constant new construction, and suggested weekday hours start at 8 a.m. in the cooler months.
Mayor Tim Griffin reminded Ward that the amendment was only meant to address weekend hours, but agreed that a larger conversation may be needed to adjust weekday hours moving forward.
Councilman Sears expressed concerns that limiting hours further might prevent busy residents from working on their own homes before or after work.
Griffin clarified that the ordinance does not ban all construction projects during off-hours — only those producing loud noises.
The amendment must pass a second reading to become law. The Kirkwood City Council will next meet on Thursday, May 20, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
In Other News
• The council passed a final vote to amend the city’s zoning code to add a distinction for multi-family developments on certain sites. The amendment allows for a distinction between sites listed as mandatory and sites listed as commercial; previously, the two were treated as identical.
• Randalls Wine & Spirits will not be opening a location at 10451 Manchester Road. The company withdrew its application just hours before the May 6 council meeting. However, the property owner of EZ Storage, which would have housed Randalls, is moving forward with the application for a special-use permit and will identify a new tenant at a later date. Jonathan Raiche, Kirkwood’s director of planning and development services, said the new client would be “a high-end type of establishment.”