“Density” was the word of the evening on Thursday, Oct. 20, as the Kirkwood City Council unanimously approved a development plan for a 60-unit apartment building at 300 N. Kirkwood Road.
Kirkwood Apartments, a mixed-use project including retail space and a public gym, will stand at four stories and 94,051-square-feet, and offer a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartment units.
The decision no doubt disappointed several residents of nearby streets, who expressed concerns about traffic and parking issues during previous council meetings. Many insisted the project’s 110 parking spaces would not be enough to meet demand, despite meeting city code requirements.
The comments did not sway Mayor Tim Griffin, who praised the project as “an excellent use of this property.”
“We need people living in downtown Kirkwood. This is how we’re going to survive,” Griffin said. “I think projects like this will bring new people to Kirkwood.”
Council Member Mark Zimmer agreed, explaining that municipalities with little to no growth have trouble keeping up with rising costs. Increased density, he said, will increase the number of residents supporting businesses throughout Kirkwood.
Council Member Maggie Duwe asked the developers if the project would have any units with “attainable” rent — which can be afforded by those earning the area median income — or “affordable” rent, priced well under the median.
George Stock, a consulting engineer for the project, said it’s “something we would consider,” but added he couldn’t predict a possible rent range until the project is closer to completion.
The council ultimately voted unanimously in favor of the development plan. Work is estimated to be completed by spring or summer of 2024.