The annual Kirkwood Community Freedom Festival and Fireworks will be held in Kirkwood Park on Sunday, July 4.
Musical entertainment starts at 7 p.m., and the fireworks begin at dusk. Food trucks will be available for refreshments. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. The rain date is Monday, July 5.
Traffic note: West Adams will be closed to vehicular traffic from about 7 to 10:30 p.m. due to pedestrian traffic.
This year’s festival sponsors are:
• Starburst Sponsor: Kirkwood Electric
• Rocket Sponsor: City of Des Peres
• Glitter Sponsor: St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital
• Sparkler Sponsors: Aberdeen Heights Senior Living, cities of Oakland, Glendale and Rock Hill
• Firecracker Sponsors: Bopp Chapel, Barb Byerly, BMO Harris Bank, BSI Constructors, Inc., Carrollton Bank, Commerce Bank, Enterprise Bank & Trust, Phyllis and Clyde C.Farris, Barbara and Art McDonnell, Rotary Club of Kirkwood, Hardy Washington, Jr., State Farm Insurance Agent, Webster-Kirkwood Times