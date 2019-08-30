Filmmaking has taken Dax Phelan all around the world, but his next project brings him back to his hometown.
“Kirkwood,” his sophomore feature film, is set to shoot in late fall and early winter. A mystery-thriller, the plot evolved from a recurring nightmare he had about 15 years ago, which started as a faceless intruder breaking into his L.A. apartment.
In 2010, the dream was transformed — it was set in his childhood home. When he woke up in the middle of the night, unnerved, he decided to log on to his computer and write out the plot, as words tumbled onto the page.
“I typed as fast as I could, then went back to bed. Later, something triggered my memory, and I thought ‘Did I write something?’ I checked and there in recent documents was ‘The Body.’ It was a 4-page brain-dump. I was almost afraid to read it,” Phelan said. “I let it marinate for a few years, then a couple summers ago, I was in St. Louis for my 20th high school reunion, and I talked to my dad, recording our conversation on an iPhone.’
His father Joe, a retired police officer with the city of St. Louis and a former assistant police chief for Lake St. Louis, has become an integral part of the project and now has a story credit. He had attended the FBI Academy during his police years, and that experience has become valuable for the script.
“I’ve had fun with my dad, with his notes. He brings an integrity to the project. It’s been really interesting,” he said.
The story is about a police detective and his estranged son who grow closer as they work on covering up an accidental murder.
Phelan, named “Dax” after the main character in the Harold Robbins’ potboiler “The Adventurers,” is an only child. His mother, Lois, a longtime secretary at Monsanto, died in 2011. His parents had retired to New Orleans but now his dad splits his time between Mississippi and St. Louis.
As a child, going to the movies was a fond family tradition.
“We went to movies a lot. Mom and Dad were really into movies. It was one of our favorite pastimes, but I never considered a film career. I didn’t even know you could do that,” he said.
Last summer, Phelan was included in the LA Film Awards’ list of “Thirty Filmmakers to Watch,” a celebration of the “inspiring, creative, and incredibly talented directors who are making indie filmmaking great right now.”
So, it seems fitting that he was named for a jetsetter caught up in a world of intrigue and danger. But as a student at Mary Institute Country Day School (Class of 1994), he thought his destiny was a career in medicine.
He credits an English teacher, Brian Taylor, with sparking more interest in film in his class, “Film and Literature.”
“We’d watch laser discs and talk about them as a class. He’d pause a movie, tell us to look at the body language. After that, I saw film in a completely different way. As a result, a door had been opened,” he said.
Writing short stories came easily to him, yet he didn’t think it could turn into a career, or even a major.
At Southern Methodist University in Dallas, he was less than enthusiastic about his pre-med major, which his adviser noticed. He almost failed, and while on academic probation, the adviser suggested film.
“She said ‘Don’t take this the wrong way, but are you sure you want to be a doctor? Have you ever thought about taking a film class? Because when you’re here, you talk about movies,’” he said. “Once I started doing this, I felt like a racehorse whose gate had just opened.”
One day, he stumbled onto Quentin Tarantino’s script “Reservoir Dogs,” and pored over it. He thought: “I could write a screenplay! I should be able to do this.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
“There was no turning back,” he said. “I could not get enough. I had a lot of catching up to do. I didn’t go home for the summers.”
The new direction opened a world that he seemed comfortable in, although his first one, a slasher movie, he admits “was really terrible.”
After graduating with two bachelor’s degrees in Cinema and English Literature, with a Creative Writing specialization, in 1997, he was one of 20 students who received a scholarship to the American Film Institute’s Center for Advanced Studies in Film and Television in its inaugural year. He earned an MFA in screenwriting in 2000.
“It is what you make of it — if you are really passionate and hungry, and not afraid to work hard,” he said.
Another stroke of luck was a summer internship with producer Mace Neufeld (“The Hunt for Red October,” “The Omen,” “No Way Out”). That changed his life.
“It was pretty magnificent. I went to the Paramount lot every day,” he said.
They extended his internship for a year, then hired him when Neufeld moved over to a first-look deal at Sony Pictures Entertainment.
“It was pretty great. I worked at two studios by the time I graduated, in development, as a story editor. I worked really hard, but it was perfect timing, and luck too,” he said.
In 2015, Phelan wrote, produced, and directed his feature directorial debut, “Jasmine.” Shot in Hong Kong, the suspense-thriller played in 75 film festivals worldwide, including the St. Louis International Film Festival, and won nearly 100 awards. It was released theatrically in 2017 by Lionsgate.
Phelan co-produced Orson Welles’s final film, “The Other Side of the Wind,” with Frank Marshall. The film had its world premiere at the 75th Venice Film Festival and was released theatrically by Netflix last November.
He’s a firm believer that movies are “all about the script,” and has worked on multiple projects as a script doctor and ghost writer. He still enjoys the collaboration and the challenges of putting a film together – and is eager to do so here.
The production team is interested in hiring some local people to help as well.
He is looking forward to being here “when that fall chill is in the air.” He said that he didn’t realize how much he missed St. Louis until he was here for that class reunion five years ago.
“I really had a ball – really enjoyed being back. My love for the people, so many things I missed that I didn’t realize I had missed – the sense of humor, the practical jokes,” he said.
“Kirkwood has grown but there are little pockets that still have that old-time, small-town feel,” he said, noting they may include parts of Webster Groves and surrounding areas among locations.
“Making the movie here checks all the boxes for me. I want it to be in St. Louis. I feel it’s coming full circle for me,” he said.