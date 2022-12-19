Kirkwood High School assistant track and field coach Chris Scott recently received the “Distinguished Coach” award from the Missouri Track Cross Country Coaches Association at its annual clinic in Columbia.
The annual award is presented to outstanding assistant coaches. Scott was nominated for the award by Kirkwood High School track and field head coach Roberta McWoods.
Scott’s accolades include assisting the boys track and field team in finishing third at state in 2018, and coaching the boys 4x800 team in back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. Scott serves as the health and physical education teacher at North Glendale Elementary School.