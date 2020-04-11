St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 36F. NE winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.