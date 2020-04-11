On April 7, The Kirkwood City Council sent letters to Missouri legislators — Sen. Josh Hawley, Rep. Ann Wagner and Sen. Roy Blunt — requesting financial support in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
The letter argues that President Donald Trump’s $2 trillion stimulus package lacks support for cities and towns struggling to provide fire, public works and other vital services, as it only allows cities with populations of over 500,000 to apply for assistance. No Missouri cities qualify for that standard.
The full text of the letter reads:
“On Friday, March 27, 2020, President Donald Trump signed into law an historic $2 trillion stimulus package to help battle the devastating spread of the coronavirus and to help those affected by the economic downturn. The far-reaching legislation stands as the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history. It represents a massive financial injection into a struggling economy with provisions aimed at helping American workers, small businesses and industries grappling with the economic disruption.
What the package is lacking is financial support for cities and towns across the country that are struggling to provide vital services to their communities such as police, fire, public works and sanitation. The act allows cities with a population of over 500,000 to apply for assistance. There is not one Missouri city that meets that standard.
As a full-service city in your district, the City of Kirkwood is on the front lines of the pandemic response. Our first responders provide life-saving EMS and ambulance service to our residents. We also provide the electric and water utilities necessary to our citizens every day. Municipalities in Missouri are reliant on sales tax to provide services to their residents, including police, fire and EMS. The sudden halt in small business activity, particularly the hard hit retail and restaurant industry, is projected to reduce sales tax revenues in Kirkwood by millions of dollars this quarter alone. Yet, the demand for municipal services has not
decreased, but intensified as residents seek whatever assistance they can receive during this pandemic.
The situation is exacerbated as residents of Missouri, much like the rest of the United States, are turning to online purchases to have the products they need delivered while sheltering-in-place to help slow the epidemic. Missouri is one of two states that have not passed legislation to capture out of state purchases following the Wayfair decision by the Supreme Court two years ago. This shift to online purchasing harms cities by not recovering sales or use tax. As with other cities in Missouri, our revenues and the services we provide our citizens will be severely impacted by the economic shutdown in response to the coronavirus. Without access to financial relief, some communities may be forced into insolvency.
The residents of the City of Kirkwood have made a long and successful investment in business development. The businesses we nurtured are essential in maintenance of a safe prosperous community. We extend financial support through sales tax levies to Kirkwood Public Schools, the St. Louis County Special School District and 90 municipalities throughout St. Louis County. Our train station services over 50,000 Amtrak passengers per year who board or alight in Kirkwood. We in the City of Kirkwood view ourselves as an integral part of the St. Louis County region. Our financial vitality is inextricably tied to our neighbors.
We are requesting your help to ensure that cities and towns across the State of Missouri receive financial relief in order to continue to provide daily services to their residents, and that you and your colleagues address this need in the next coronavirus stimulus package to be considered by Congress.
Thank you for your thoughtful consideration of this request.”
The letter is signed by Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin, along with Deputy Mayor Nancy Luetzow and councilmembers Maggie Duwe, Ellen Edman, Wallace Ward, Kara Wurtz and Mark Zimmer.