Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin announced at the regular city council meeting on July 2 that the Kirkwood Police Department does not have the authority to enforce a county mandate requiring people to wear masks when inside businesses and near other people in public.
Griffin said he encourages people to follow the mandate, which goes into effect Friday, July 3, and called on Kirkwood City Attorney John Hessel for further explanation.
"The Kirkwood Police Department enforces Kirkwood ordinances. The St. Louis County Police Department enforces county ordinances. We need to understand and appreciate that the Kirkwood Police Department cannot enforce orders issued by the county," said Hessel. "People will not receive a summons. They cannot be arrested."
Hessel clarified that citizens may file complaints with the Kirkwood Police against those not wearing masks when required and the police will attempt to "speak to people and make them aware of the order that has been issued." The complaint will also be forwarded to the County Council's office for review.
"I know that's not going to satisfy people," said Hessel. "Let's try to be calm about it and not get frustrated with the police."
According to County Executive Sam Page's official mandate, released Wednesday, July 1, businesses may deny entry to customers not wearing masks beginning July 3. All members of the public above age 9 are required to wear masks when soliciting businesses, whether indoor or outdoor, and when within six feet of any non-family members in public.
The mandate is an attempt to curb rising coronavirus cases in the St. Louis area following the reopening of the county. Read more about the mandate here.