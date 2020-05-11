The Kirkwood City Council voted Thursday night, May 7, to allow Mayor Tim Griffin to enter into a cost-share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Traffic Commission for roadway improvements on Manchester Road from Kirkwood Road to I-270.
The project involves adding sidewalks to much of the corridor, updating signals and resurfacing roads. Read more about the project here.
Griffin confirmed that the agreement is not final and design changes later on are permitted.
Though the city has "done a great job getting grants" thus far, council member Ellen Edman requested that the City look into CMAQ (Congestion, Mitigation & Air Quality) and STP (Surface Transportation Program) grants for the sidewalk portion of the project.
"I think particularly in this time, when revenue is uncertain, I'd like to see us go after whatever grant money we possibly can even if we'd need to get some temporary staff for grant writing or administering," she said.
Council member Wallace Ward said he has concerns that the council has not been presented an option for an additional turn lane in front of North Middle School. He requested a full presentation on the ramifications and cost of the option.
Council member Nancy Luetzow expressed concerns that the project could be impacted by state and city budget cuts due to consequences of COVID-19 and cautioned the council to consider delaying the project to allow time for more cashflow, or for grants to be written.
In other news:
- Mayor Tim Griffin officially declared the week of May 17 - 23, 2020 to be National Public Works Week, in honor of the engineers, managers and government agents responsible for maintaining vital infrastructure and protecting the city's transportation and solid waste systems and water supply.
- The council approved a bid from Mighty Light Incorporated for an amount not to exceed $22,715 (including a contingency of $2000.58) to purchase folding chairs and tables for the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The council also approved a bid from Color Art for an amount not to exceed $45,300 (including a contingency of $2000.74) for the purchase of lobby furniture for the center.
- Discussion was held on whether to send a letter to Missouri senators and representatives encouraging them to include Kirkwood in a bipartisan bill to provide direct relief to cities damaged economically by COVID-19.
The next Kirkwood City Council meeting will be held live on Facebook at 7 p.m. on May 21.