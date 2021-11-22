The Kirkwood School District Foundation will host the 25th annual Turkey Day Chili Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave.
Community members are invited to sample chili prepared by area restaurants and vote for the best chili in town.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The ticket price includes a cup of chili from each restaurant, plus a hot dog, dessert and beverage. Tickets are available online only at kirkwoodfoundation.org.
This year’s participating restaurants include Amigos Cantina, BeerSauce Shop Sunset Hills, Billy G’s Kirkwood, BrickTops Restaurant, Hi-Pointe Drive-In Kirkwood, Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats, J. P. Fields West, Revel Kitchen, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Oberweis Dairy, Kirkwood Deli and Convenience, Raising Cane’s and Chartwells K12.
Wristbands will be given to participants and will be color-coded with time slots. Tables for eating will be set up throughout the indoor and outdoor common areas, but participants can bring lawn chairs as well. Masks are required indoors when not eating.
Following the chili bowl, community members are invited to head to the David Holley Assembly Hall (also located at Kirkwood High School) for the pep rally at 7 p.m. The bonfire will follow.