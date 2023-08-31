The Kirkwood High School Cheer Squad won several awards at the Universal Cheerleaders Camp at Southeast Missouri State held July 9-11. The varsity squad won two Spirit Sticks, multiple Superior Trophies for routines, a Camp Champion Trophy for securing second place in overall performances, and the gold-standard Gold Superior Ribbon, the highest award given at camp. The junior varsity squad won three Spirit Sticks and the JV Camp Champion Trophy for first place in camp routine and overall performance. Both squads together claimed the prestigious Tradition Award Plaque for representing their school’s traditions. Kirkwood Cheer is led by varsity head coach Kaiyln Inman, assistant coach Morrissa LaGrand and JV head coach Lindsay Alexander.