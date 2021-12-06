Santa’s reindeer have been busy dropping candy canes in Kirkwood Park, and children ages 2-10 are invited to join the hunt on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Check in begins at 9:30 a.m. and children can decorate a hunting bag. The candy cane hunt will start promptly at 10 a.m. Everyone will get a goodie bag and have an opportunity to take a picture with Santa. Come to the Sugar Creek Pavilion in Kirkwood Park, 111 S. Geyer Road.
Cost is $5 per child if pre-registered by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, or $10 for walk-up registration the day of the event.
For more information or to register in advance, call 314-822-5855 or visit www.kirkwoodparksandrec.org.