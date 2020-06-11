The city of Kirkwood has canceled the June and July concerts in its Making Music Concert Series, as well as the city's annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival and fireworks display, and this year's Greentree Festival.
The events have all been canceled out of an abundance of caution on account of the coronavirus, and in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.
The June and July concerts, which would have included the St. Louis Wind Symphony, the Ross Bell Band and Serapis, have been canceled.
The city's annual Fourth of July Freedom Festival and fireworks display that typically lights up the sky over Kirkwood City Hall every year has also been canceled, as is the case in many other cities. Webster Groves' annual Fourth of July parade and carnival has also been called off, but the city plans to hold a "reverse parade" to still bring some holiday spirit to the community.
Kirkwood's popular Greentree Festival, which draws hundreds and thousands of people every September, will also not be happening this year because of the pandemic. The longstanding weekend tradition includes a parade, live music, an arts and crafts festival, contests, a folk life festival, food and concessions, booths about Kirkwood organizations and more. Organizers have not yet said whether there could be a virtual component in place of this year's Greentree Festival.