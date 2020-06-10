The city of Kirkwood has made the call to cancel its annual Greentree Festival scheduled in September out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus.
"After careful and thorough consideration, the volunteer members of the Greentree Festival executive committee, in conjunction with city staff, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Greentree Festival scheduled for Sept.18-20," the city recently announced. "With continued concerns about COVID-19, this was decided as the best course of action to protect the safety of participants, volunteers and staff."
The annual festival draws hundreds, and even thousands, to Kirkwood every year. The longstanding weekend tradition includes a parade, live music, an arts and crafts festival, contests, a folk life festival, food and concessions, booths about Kirkwood organizations and more.
The mission of the Greentree Festival is to provide an annual event for Kirkwood-area residents, to enhance community spirit and to showcase the volunteer involvement of residents and several nonprofit organizations.
"The inability to know for certain that the festival can complete this mission safely in this environment and the unknowns we face in September make this a prudent decision," the city added. "We look forward resuming this historic and long running festival for its 60th anniversary in 2021."
Organizers have not yet said whether there could be a virtual component in place of this year's Greentree Festival.