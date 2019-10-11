Kirkwood businessman Bryan Vonderahe has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of wire fraud. Vonderahe appeared in federal court on Oct. 10 before U.S. District Judge Ronnie White, who accepted his plea and set his sentencing date for Jan. 16, 2020.
According to court documents, from 2012 through January of 2019, Vonderahe schemed to defraud The Boyd Group and its affiliated companies where he was employed as chief financial officer and controller.
The Boyd Group is the parent company for Royal Waterbeds, the Bedroom Store and other brands.
Vonderahe issued approximately 500 company checks to himself during that period of time, an amount totaling about $3.8 million.
Vonderahe falsified company records and issued false financial statements to the company’s outside auditors in order to cover up and conceal his fraud scheme, according to court documents.
Vonderahe used the stolen and embezzled funds for his own personal use, including to pay for travel for himself and his family to locations such as Florida, Colorado and Nevada. He also made house payments and used illegally-gained funds for gambling and related activities.
As part of his guilty plea, Vonderahe agreed to forfeit a GMC Acadia Denali, a Land Rover, Range Rover Sport and his residence at 1943 Windy Hill Road in Kirkwood.
Vonderahe faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the three counts. Restitution is also mandatory.