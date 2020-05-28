Sanitation Special Pickups are scheduled to resume on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Due to the overwhelming volume of requests, pickup numbers will be limited. Pickups will be scheduled on the first available Friday.
The cut off to schedule a pickup via phone (314-822-5828) or email (thomassm@kirkwoodmo.org) is Thursday at 12 p.m. Please remember that pickups have not been scheduled until a confirmation is sent.
Kirkwood Recycles App: Kirkwood is making it easier for residents to recycle thanks to a grant from the St. Louis County Health Department. Residents can now download the mobile app “Kirkwood Recycles,” available in the Google Play store and iPhone App Store. The app includes a waste wizard tool and sorting game Recycle Quest.
Use the waste wizard to search any item, and the tool will tell you how to recycle or dispose of it. Residents can also test their recycling knowledge with the interactive waste sorting game by challenging themselves on how to recycle or dispose of a wide range of materials correctly.
The game and waste wizard tool are also located on the “Sanitation” page of the website — www.kirkwoodmo.org/government/departments/public-services/sanitation-trash.
Sanitation Service Changes: Kirkwood Sanitation continues to pick up recycling and trash on regularly-scheduled collection days. Due to staffing constraints, it is requested that citizens place carts at the curb by 6 a.m. on scheduled days and leave them out until emptied. Sanitation collection may be reduced to trash collection only if necessary.
Trash Cart Placement: Don’t forget to leave three feet between trash carts and anything else you place curbside — including recycling carts and all yard waste bags. Residents also need to leave three feet between trash/recycling carts and any other items on the street, such as parked cars, mail boxes, etc. Leaving three feet of space allows the truck’s automated arm adequate space to access.