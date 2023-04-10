The Kirkwood City Council approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 at a special meeting on Thursday, March 30, which includes a 15% water price hike.
Currently, a household using 11 ccf (around 8,229 gallons) of water pays $59.57 monthly. Under the new rate, that household will pay $68.54 monthly, according to the city.
Although the council was considering a 30% rate increase, Mayor Tim Griffin said a water study planned for next year will generate more information for future decisions.
Director of Public Services Bill Bensing said that a recent water loss audit revealed “no surprises” and did not recommend any fixes the department hasn’t already implemented.
“We have a system with a thousand leaks. And even though we’re losing unaccounted water at a rate of about $270,000 to $300,000 annually, to track all of those leaks down and fix all of them would cost millions and millions of dollars and a ton of time,” he said. “It didn’t get this way overnight. It’s had 100 years to get this way.”
Council Member Wallace Ward said it makes more financial sense to let the water leak than to repair the lines.
“We need to go after a big funding source from the feds, and get our federal representatives to write some money to us so we can get after really repairing and replacing our water network,” Ward said.
The budget anticipates $106,260,255 in revenue and $103,373,088 in expenditures, $11,877,601 for capital projects and $203,400 for payment of principal for the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center interfund loan from the general fund. It also reappropriates $18,515,460 for previously approved projects that will be incomplete as of March 31.
The budget was slightly revised from a previous version to account for an addition of $402,476 for the self-insurance medical fund.