Joe Fisch wasn’t even born when Kirkwood High School won its first district boys soccer championship in 1972.
“’73 is when I was born,” said Fisch, Kirkwood’s current head coach.
The 47-year drought ended when Kirkwood defeated Parkway South, 3-1, for the 2019 Class 4 District 3 title on Nov. 6 at Lyons Stadium.
Kirkwood (20-4) will face CBC in the Sectional 2 round at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Lyons Stadium. CBC (14-10-2) blanked Lafayette, 1-0, in overtime to take the Class 4 District 4 crown on Nov. 6 at Lafayette.
Kirkwood is coming off a 4-19-2 record in 2018 in what senior midfielder Sawyer Hardy called “a developmental year.” This season the team has 20 wins and the second district championship in school history.
“It’s an honor for the boys this year,” said Hardy, a four-year varsity player. “We knew we had a good team this year. We wanted to come out and show everybody what we could do. Like I said, we expect to win.”
Another senior midfielder, Theo Ruppert, a three-year varsity player, agreed.
“This is definitely the most exciting thing that I have ever been apart of,” Ruppert said. “We’ve worked from the very start of the season to get to where we are now.”
In a physical battle, where both teams provided numerous scoring opportunities and both teams received several yellow cards for the rough play, Kirkwood was able to end the drought.
“It was a fun night,” Fisch said. “I’m proud of these guys. They’ve kind of done it all year. They’re fun to watch when they’re hitting on all cylinders.”
Kirkwood’s defense, headed by 6-foot-1 senior Jake Willingham, 6-0 junior Tanner Whitson, seniors Aidan McGee and reserve Mark Corley, and junior goaltender Max Coronado came up huge against Parkway South’s set pieces, mainly corner kicks. Coronado recorded seven saves.
“They had to defend a lot against those set pieces,” Fisch said. “Max is just gaining confidence. He really is. He’s just starting to understand he’s got to be strong in the air and that’s very important for a goalie. I can’t say enough for our defense, too. They were very sure footed tonight. They had some dangerous kids up top and the middle of the field. I thought we did a good job on them.”
Theo Ruppert earned two assists off his left foot from corner kicks. Junior midfielder Peyton Boyd was the beneficiary of Ruppert’s shot when he knocked the ball into the left side of the net to open the scoring with 16 minutes left in the first half. Senior forward Andres Guzman knocked Ruppert’s shot into the right corner of the net to give Kirkwood a 3-0 lead with 9:54 left in regulation.
Hardy scored Kirkwood’s other goal on a penalty shot with 54.6 seconds remaining in the first half. He faked out the Patriots goalie, who dove left, and booted it into the open right side of the net. The penalty kick came about because a Parkway South player inadvertently hit the ball with his hand.
“That was a huge goal, coming at the end of the first half,” Fisch said.
Hardy said he looks forward to playing the next round.
“We’re only focused on the next game,” Hardy said. “We don’t care who we play. We come out and match the same intensity, which ever team we’re playing and we play our soccer the only way we know how to play. This is only the beginning.”