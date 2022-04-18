Once again in this week’s W-K Times, you have published a letter, this time from Rebecca Alexander, decrying the city of Kirkwood’s refusal to grant a variance to a builder who had not observed the required setback in building a house in Kirkwood, thus requiring the house to be torn down and rebuilt. Most interesting to me in her letter was her contention that the variance should have been granted due to “extenuating circumstances brought on by a once-in-a-century pandemic.” This is certainly a novel approach to this situation!
But no, neither the pandemic nor supply chain issues (which she also mentioned) have been brought up as excuses for the builder in anything I have read about this case. Pure and simple, the builder did not do his job right. It is to the builder that any anger anyone feels should be directed.
What none of the people criticizing the city of Kirkwood seem to have considered is that granting a variance in such a situation is a serious thing because it establishes a precedent that could be legally binding in a similar future situation. Assuming that, in this case, the builder acted simply out of error rather than intent, if he had been granted a variance, the possibility would exist that a future builder would say to himself: “Maybe I’ll just make this house a little wider than the city’s standards allow.” In that case, if the city refused a variance, he could legally contend that it had been done before and should be done for him as well.
No, the Kirkwood Board of Adjustment did the right thing. Blame the builder — it’s his own fault this happened.
Shari Kelts
Kirkwood