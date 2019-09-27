For those living in R-3 zoned neighborhoods, there are zoning changes afoot that may alter your pleasant surroundings. The city of Kirkwood is overhauling the entire zoning code and inserting changes that were recently tabled, due to citizen objections.
A most affronting change is to reduce R-3 side yard setbacks from 12 to 8 feet on smaller properties. There are 2,400 residential properties this directly effects. This is praised by developers as much needed. It helps promote teardown.
Additionally, less setback favors new, larger homes. A developer has a better chance of outbidding a family that wants the same home. To get his money back, he’ll have to teardown, rebuild and double or triple the new selling price. This reduces available starter homes and downsizing.
We are already seeing the impact of these McMansions around Kirkwood — larger, taller and closer to neighbors. In return, neighbors get partially blocked panoramic views, new areas of shadow and the loss of privacy from windows looking down on their property. Air conditioner noise and less permeable surface for water runoff, accentuates undesirable conditions.
Kirkwood is becoming more exclusive and less diverse. Zoning changes proposed in the “Kirkwood by design” process will have far reaching consequences. It’s not too late to get involved! The next steering committee meeting is Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. Please join the growing number of concerned citizens to ensure that our elected leaders know how much we care about Kirkwood’s.
