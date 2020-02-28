Melissa Powers, a Kirkwood resident and associate attorney practicing general business and transactional law in the corporate department of law firm Lewis Rice, was recently appointed KnowledgeNet Chapter Chair for the St. Louis Chapter of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). IAPP is the world’s largest global information privacy community dedicated to helping professionals manage the risks associated with the information economy and protect their organization’s data.
In her two-year term as KnowledgeNet Chapter Chair, Powers will organize educational meetings and networking activities throughout the year for local members. Four chairs are selected per chapter with the goal of creating a balanced working group based on experience level, industry sector, geographic location and area of expertise.