Kirkwood Prosecuting Attorney Sarah White was recently selected for Leadership Council on Legal Diversity programs.
Comprised of more than 400 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners, the program is dedicated to building a more open and diverse legal profession.
An associate practicing in the Litigation Department of Lewis Rice, White was chosen to participate in the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2023 Pathfinder Program aimed at high-potential attorneys with three to seven years of practice experience who are dedicated to legal diversity and inclusion. The program provides Pathfinders with tools for developing and leveraging professional networks, foundational leadership skills and career development strategies.
In addition to participating in meetings, regional sessions and virtual learning, White will also utilize peer circles throughout the program.
White’s practice centers on complex commercial litigation. In her labor and employment practice, she defends clients in employment-related claims brought under state and federal law. White has also served as the prosecuting attorney for the city of Kirkwood since 2019.
She is a 2018 graduate of the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law where she was Executive Editor of the Washington University Law Review.