Kirkwood resident B. Michael Korte was recently awarded the first “True Grit” Award at the annual convention of the Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys.
The award recognizes an honorable representative of MATA and the legal profession who primarily practices in the field of workers’ compensation, enjoys a good reputation for professionalism and ethics, grit, legal acumen and lawyerly skills. Korte, a fellow in the American Bar Association’s College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers, was previously honored by the Workplace Injury and Litigation Group as one of the nation’s Top 100 workers’ compensation attorneys.
Korte is the only person to have been awarded both MATA’s Outstanding Service Award and the Workers’ Compensation Distinguished Lawyer Award, presented by the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis and Kids’ Chance Inc., a charitable organization. B. Michael Korte, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1971, lives in Kirkwood and maintains his law office in Webster Groves.