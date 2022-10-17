I learned a lot at the last Kirkwood City Council meeting. A proposed four-story, 60-unit apartment building to be built on the Commerce Bank site at Adams and Kirkwood Road was presented. I foresee a serious new parking problem.
First, I believe the current code of 1.5 parking spaces per unit is inadequate, but I suppose that ship has sailed. Then I learned, to my dismay, that 1.5 is actually not the code, as a 5% reduction is allowed. Why? Naturally, the developer is providing only the minimum of 86 spaces for the 60 units.
In comparison, the nearby 12-unit condo building provides 25 underground parking spaces (two-plus per unit) and has been fully occupied.
As for the proposed new apartment building, the first floor will be commercial space and include a restaurant. But developers stated the restaurant must be small (think coffee shop) because of limited parking. They provide a mere 22 spaces for commercial customers and employees — and zero parking is provided for visitors, repair trucks, etc.
The proposal states Washington Avenue will be used for overflow parking. Trouble is, much of Washington is already used for overflow parking for the YMCA.
And, I learned the traffic study concluded there will be little effect on traffic from 60 more units on top of the 152 new units in the next door “James” building, currently under construction. Are you kidding me?
I also learned the building will be “modern,” with multi-material siding (read: less expensive vs. brick). The structure will be practically “wall to wall” on the lot … very little green space.
I suppose this is progress. I see it as a missed opportunity to build a really nice, ownership-based condo with less density, ample parking and more green space.
I hope the city council rejects this proposal.
Phil Hutchison
Kirkwood