Kirkwood has been named as one of the “50 Best Places” to live in the United States, according to a recently released list from personal finance website Money.com.
At number 36 on the list, Kirkwood is praised for its historic downtown, access to highways and community engagement. The St. Louis suburb is the only Missouri city to make the list.
Money.com also highlights Kirkwood’s many venues and events, including the 130-year-old train station, the popular Kirkwood Farmers’ Market and The Magic House.
“The city offers its residents a calm community, one of the top school districts in the state and plenty of family-friendly activities,” according to Money.com.
The website adds that Kirkwood also offers many local restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops.
The rankings highlight 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets and affordable homes, in addition to racial, economic and cultural diversity.
Kirkwood’s median household income of $105,000 and median home price of $335,000 are both considered above average pricing in the St. Louis region and across the country.