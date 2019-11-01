The Kirkwood School District celebrated the outstanding achievements of Kirkwood High School graduates on Oct. 18 and 19 during a full weekend of events to celebrate the Outstanding Hall Alumni Hall of Fame and Pioneer Award.
On Friday, Oct. 18, inductees were invited to Kirkwood High School to meet with current students.
On Saturday, the group convened in the Walker Commons for a pre-event reception before entering the Keating Theatre for the Outstanding Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The Alumni Hall of Fame honors alumni who have achieved success and who serve as appropriate role models for future Kirkwood High students. The Pioneer Award honors individuals who may not have graduated from Kirkwood High, but who have made significant contributions to the school district.
2019 Outstanding Alumni
Sterling Coleman, 1988; Dr. Reates Curry, 1980; Dr. Tricia Ashton Derges, MD, 1975; Colin Donnell, 2001; Jane E. Drichta, 1987; Bill Freivogel, 1967; Margaret Freivogel, 1967; Blaine Hammond, 1969; *Dr. Nancy Edmunds Kline Cogan, 1977; Jennifer Ouellette, 1989; Mark Sparks, 1978; Dr. Timothy Taft, 1960; Lyle W. Waggoner, 1953; and Adam J. York, 1993
2019 Pioneer Award
*Ernie Baker, 1949; Barb Byerly; *Robert O. Piening; Judy Roberts, 1953; Rick Stream, 1967; *Michael E. Swoboda; and Wallace Ward, 1971.
Honorees with an asterisk by their names honored posthumously.