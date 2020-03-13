Kirkwood High School senior guard Natalie Bruns was determined not to end her basketball career against rival Webster Groves.
Bruns’ inspirational speech inspired Kirkwood to come from behind a 23-14 halftime deficit to pull out a 38-34 victory in the March 12 Class 5 District 4 championship at Saint Louis University High School.
“I got the girls together at the end of the halftime and said ‘this is not our last game,’” Bruns said. “That’s when we got riled up. It kind of clicked and everything started working together.”
Kirkwood Head Coach Monica Tritz said the New York University-bound Bruns made all the difference.
“Sometimes I feel bad she has so much pressure on her,” Tritz said. “But we wouldn’t be standing here without her.”
Senior guard Rylee Mulvaney credits Bruns’ play for Kirkwood’s ninth win in the last 10 games through March 10.
“Man, she was great,” said Mulvaney. “She’s a very talented and skilled player. I wouldn’t trade her for the world.”
Kirkwood’s stingy man-to-man defense limited Webster Groves to just two points in the third quarter. Following Bruns’ three-point heroics, Sophia Nittinger’s field goal with 32 seconds left in the quarter gave the Statesmen’s final lead of the game.
“I think defensively, we got ourselves together,” Bruns said. “We were closing in gaps and rebounding a little bit in that third quarter, tightening some stuff on offense as well, trying to get the ball in the post and transitioning when we can. Those are two really strong aspects of ours, so we really focused on that in the second half.”
Kirkwood converted nine of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, including all five from Bruns, to pull out its sixth district crown in the last seven seasons.
“We just really turned it up on the offensive side,” Mulvaney said. “We decided our offense has to be our key.”
Webster Groves (18-10) playing a slower tempo offensive game from the start of the second half surprised Bruns.
“I knew we had to come out and pick it up and guard them because we were down,” said Bruns. “We couldn’t wait forever ... I knew they weren’t going to gain on the lead from doing that. That the very least was a good thing.”
Webster Groves Coach Josh Spuhl explained his strategy change.
“We wanted them to come out and guard us,” Spuhl said. “ We thought we could pull them out, spread them out. We just didn’t finish. We had opportunities. We knew they’d make a run. It’s tough.”
Losing the district final last season motivated Kirkwood this year.
“Part of us wanted to forget what happened last year and write what we wanted to create this year,” said Mulvaney. “We used that as motivation when we’re down because we were down all of last year in the district championship and to bring that back, it felt good.”
Spuhl said Webster’s future is bright. Junior guard Ja’mise Bailey led Webster Groves with nine points, all coming in the first half. Senior guard Courtney Lumpkins, who played well especially in the second half of the season, will be tough to replace, Spuhl said.
“Man, it was a heckuva season,” Spuhl said. “We had some big wins. These kids give everything. That’s all I can ask.”