Kirkwood senior goalie Mitchell Day made 32 saves in a scoreless tie against De Smet on Monday, Feb. 10, in a game played at the Queeny Park Ice Rink. Despite the tie, Kirkwood took the series and won the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup quarterfinal. Kirkwood defeated De Smet 5-1 in the first game. Kirkwood will next play CBC on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Centene Ice Rink, 750 Casino Center Dr. in Maryland Heights. As of Wednesday, a game time had yet to be established. Check midstateshockey.us for updates.
