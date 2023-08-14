Kirk Care is the food pantry and utility assistance organization that has served the Kirkwood School District attendance area for over 40 years. It was started in 1982 by a group of committed residents from area churches who wanted one place where clients in need could get food and help with utility expenses. Kirk Care continues to do this important work. Kirk Care provides food to approximately 140 homes in the area each month, and many of the people are single, older adults. Also provided is utility assistance to about nine homes monthly.
Kirk Care depends on YOU! We have a team of dedicated pantry stockers and food delivery volunteers to get your donations to homes in need. Local food drives, church collections of food, red box drop offs, personal monetary donations and the Kirkwood Utility Bill program of “Check the Box” all support Kirk Care’s assistance in the community.
Summer is a tough time for families with food insecurity. Children are not getting breakfast and lunch at school, and some potential Missouri summer food programs have found themselves unfunded.
Please keep us in mind. Non-perishable, unexpired foods can be dropped off at any of our red boxes, which are located at the Kirkwood Train Station, Kirkwood YMCA, Kirkwood Community Center Skate Rink, inside the Kirkwood Library and at the Webster Hills Methodist Church Christian Life Center. A list of “most needed items” can be found on our website, kirkcare.org.
Many thanks to the Kirkwood area for caring for our neighbors!
Karen Gender
Kirk Care President