Klund, Kinley Anne, was born sleeping on Dec. 21, 2022. She is the cherished daughter of Molly Stack and Michael Klund; loving little sister of Elise Klund; the loving granddaughter of PJ “Grammy” and Patrick “Papa” Stack of Webster Groves, Missouri, and Sandy and Ted Kottwitz of Hillsboro, Missouri; cherished great-granddaughter of Larry “Poppy” and the late Pam “Mimi” Furrer of Webster Groves, Missouri, Bud “Bobo” and the late Donna “Nonny” Dorlac of Fenton, Missouri, Steve and Cheryl Klund of Mapaville, Missouri, and the late George and Anna Stack of Boston, Massachusetts. Kinley is the cherished niece of Katie Stack of New York, New York, and Felicia Doane of Hillsboro, Missouri. She is the cousin of Liam Doane and is related to a very large family spread throughout the U.S.
On Jan. 2, Kinley Anne was buried in a private ceremony with her great grandmother, Donna “Nonny” Dorlac, who heroically battled cancer to live long enough to meet her new great granddaughter, but she died on Oct. 30, 2022. There is solace for the family, knowing Nonny and Kinley are buried together.
Donations would be appreciated to Mercy Heartprints, c/o Mercy Hospital at www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-heartprints.
A special thank you to Brian May of Chapel Hill Mortuary and Oak Hill Cemetery.
Kinley, you came to us as a Christmas shooting star from Heaven. You have returned to Heaven in the loving arms of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.