As a parent of three Kirkwood students, we have been adjusting to learning and working from home during this pandemic. Like many other families we have had our ups and downs, but we continue to persevere.
I wish there had been a united community feeling as we faced this very difficult time together. Instead, it has felt very divisive and lonely. I have been frustrated by voices in the community that are loudly sharing their opinion and pushing the administration to get back to in-person learning. I have heard several teachers are feeling left out of the administration’s plans and that the public was given an inaccurate impression that most teachers approved of the plans to return to school.
Besides that, there have been attacks directed toward school board members all over social media and beyond. Now the administration has decided Kirkwood schools will be beginning in-person learning four days a week for elementary students with larger-than-normal class sizes and four half days a week in our high school and middle schools.
I understand that some students are desperately in need of in-person instruction, but not all students fall into this category. We should be prioritizing those that are most in need and getting those kids back into building, and it should be encouraged to keep students home and learning virtually if they are doing okay.
The facts are we are still living through a global pandemic, our hospitals are beginning to reach capacity and we are headed into flu season, which will make matters worse. We are not out of the woods and everyone is going to need to make sacrifices. It would be nice for everyone to share some of the load and treat one another with kindness and respect while doing so.
Katie Molitor
Kirkwood