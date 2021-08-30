My family has loved living in Kirkwood for the past two years, as we have observed many kind neighbors, small business owners and workers throughout the community. However, we met a true superhero recently in a gentleman named Ron Hall.
Mr. Hall kindly introduced himself to me and my 2-year-old son as he was hard at work taking care of Monfort Park, which is a favorite playground of ours. We stopped to alert him of a wasp nest that had settled itself at the top of the slide. He took care of the nest, but then took care to stop and talk with us.
His kindness and genuine passion for the Kirkwood community and the parks in his care blew me away. We had a wonderful conversation relating to one another over the many divisive hardships that we’ve all faced over the past year, and even the past week as COVID continues to inflict hardship and the tragedy in Afghanistan unfolds.
On the days that it doesn’t feel like there is much hope to cling to, I am abundantly grateful for people like Mr. Hall who choose joy, and make it their priority to love on and lift up those around them — he did that so well today.
Despite the fact that he is currently tackling the workload of at least six people by himself, he continues his work to make Downtown Kirkwood and its parks the beautiful home that we know and love. We all could benefit from Mr. Hall’s example of joy and love in our lives, and I am so grateful for the impact he made on my family today. Thank you, Ron. We look forward to seeing you again!
Michelle Thornberry
Kirkwood