Our wonderful teachers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and others who serve our community day after day are not the only heroes in our midst.
Unhesitant, selfless kindness can also be found in the guy next door or a member of the family who moved in across the street. My wife and I have lived in Webster Groves for 45 years, and so we are accustomed to the helpfulness and ingenuity of neighbors, and we’ve tried to be helpful neighbors ourselves when we can.
Sunday morning, I looked out at our backyard where the previous day’s windstorm had collapsed several sections of an old cedar fence and it was leaning against a beautiful Japanese maple. Not only was propping the big fence back up more than my wife and I could handle, but I was recently diagnosed with stomach cancer, and, having a port just installed in my chest to facilitate chemotherapy, I am not supposed to lift anything more than five pounds for at least a week.
I made four phone calls. Josh Pawlak, my neighbor to the east, and Daryl Starzer, my neighbor to the west, agreed to come at 2 p.m. Dustin Smith, and Mark Ruff, who live in the houses across Clark Avenue from ours, likewise agreed to help.
Working together, my four Tuxedo Park neighbors raised and securely propped up the heavy fence, safe and sound, until a fence company can repair or replace it. Those guys are heroes, and to me, that’s the heart of Webster Groves.
Charles Fremont
Webster Groves