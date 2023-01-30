Calling all 2036 graduates — the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts have opened kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Students must be five years old before Aug. 1, 2023, to enter kindergarten for the school year.
Kirkwood
To register, visit kirkwoodschools.org/register. Registration using a smartphone is not recommended. Instead, use a laptop or desktop computer or tablet device.
Webster Groves
To register, visit tinyurl.com/3bbe8h9y. A kindergarten orientation event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m., at the designated elementary school for your child.