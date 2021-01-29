Calling all 2034 Kirkwood High School graduates!
Kindergarten registration has opened in the Kirkwood School District for all children who are eligible to attend kindergarten in August 2021. Children need to be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2021, to attend kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
To register, visit the district’s website at kirkwoodschools.org/register. For online registration, use of a laptop computer, desktop computer or tablet device is recommended. Registration using a smartphone is not recommended.
Enrollment continues to grow in the Kirkwood School District. Early enrollment allows time to plan class schedules and maintain desired class sizes. To prepare for a successful school year, register online now.