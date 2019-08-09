There are many reasons we love our town of Webster Groves: The convenient location, local merchants, professional services, and the pride of ownership shown .
But the number one thing we love are the people who live here! Not long ago we received in the mail a very special letter that is now framed and displayed in our home. As the author stated, we have never met which makes their kind words even more meaningful to us.
I have since shared this correspondence with numerous friends, coworkers and families. Knowing the trials we’ve gone through everyone responded the same way. It filled their hearts with warmth and moved some, including us, to misty eyes .
Whenever things are not going well or feeling down just rereading the letter makes everything seem better in a very special way. This is made more of a treasure to us because the author and her husband are life-long residents of Webster.
We and those we have shared this random act of kindness with have vowed to not just have a fleeting thought but to act on it with a kind word or deed.
While we have not met, we hope to in the future to express in person our deep appreciation for the time taken to express such kind words.
Dale McAdams, Terry Schumaier - Webster Groves