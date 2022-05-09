What started as a quest by Jean Scholtes to find healthy skin products for her own sensitive skin and her son with eczema has evolved into a retail, wholesale and online enterprise. KIND Soap Company is dedicated to helping customers find gentle, safe skin care products.
“My area of work was package design and brand identity,” she said. “In 2010, I decided to marry my interest in natural products with my experience in marketing and advertising and create my own brand.”
After spending a summer selling her soaps at the Webster Groves Farmers Market and craft fairs, Scholtes opened a shop in Old Orchard in 2011. She outgrew that store and moved to the current location in 2013. KIND Soap also sells wholesale to Whole Foods and many other shops, spas and online marketplaces.
“Things move very quickly. Whether it’s new research on active ingredients, trends in skin care, marketing in general, social media, or how to reach new customers — it’s certainly never boring!” said Scholtes. “We have an amazing staff of women who love being in the store, making products and helping our customers. It doesn’t feel much like work to anyone.”
Scholtes has gone from making everything through trial and error in her basement to employing a staff that handles most of the making. She now focuses on creating new products, packaging design, and other creative aspects of business like web design and marketing, including a new, interactive website currently in progress.
“Our customers have told us over the years that once they try our products, especially our soap, they can’t go back to anything else. That we’ve made them soap snobs,” said Scholtes. “Whether its helping people with their skin issues or when we write our check to the charity of the year, those are the times I feel most satisfied.”
20 Allen Ave. • Webster Groves • 314-942-2024